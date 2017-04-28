Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $638,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,900,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,173,000 after buying an additional 1,643,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 417.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after buying an additional 30,442,089 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,323,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,358,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,906,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,651,000 after buying an additional 636,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,018,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,245,000 after buying an additional 396,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) opened at 14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company’s market cap is $12.61 billion. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $19.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post ($0.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Vetr raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

