Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $934,000 Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dover Corp were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. State Street Corp raised its position in Dover Corp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,680,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,344,000 after buying an additional 352,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,981,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,229,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,572,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,405,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,468,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after buying an additional 240,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,471,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) opened at 79.64 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $82.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Dover Corp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Dover Corp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dover Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dover Corp from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Dover Corp from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of Dover Corp from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $638,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,392,839. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Corp

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

