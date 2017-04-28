Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $400,000 Stake in Unilever plc (UL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO held its position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Unilever plc were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 89.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 58,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 222,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,264,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) opened at 51.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.82. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $400,000 Stake in Unilever plc (UL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/town-country-bank-trust-co-dba-first-bankers-trust-co-has-400000-position-in-unilever-plc-ul-updated.html.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Seaport Global Securities cut their price objective on Unilever plc from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. ABN Amro downgraded Unilever plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Unilever plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.