Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Total System Services (TSS) Share Price

News articles about Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Total System Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 37 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 57.88 on Friday. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post $3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, EVP William A. Pruett sold 44,066 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,245,162.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 4,687 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $251,410.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,470 shares of company stock worth $7,828,763. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

