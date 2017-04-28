Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Total System is set to benefit from its robust NetSpend business, while the TransFirst acquisition supports its merchant acquiring business. For 2017, management anticipates adjusted EPS to grow about 9–12% y/y. The company is expected to report first quarter earnings on Apr 25th. The Zacks Consensus earnings estimate for the quarter is pegged at $0.72 per share which translates into a year over year growth rate of 16.5%.However, the company suffers from stiff competition and huge cash outlays on acquisition. Further, the new rules aimed to boost consumer protections for prepaid accounts and cards are likely to hurt the company's top line, with 2017 revenue to be down by about $20–$25 million. The shares have gained 7.7% year to date, underperforming the Zacks categorized Financial Transaction Services industry that has gained 9.7% over the same time frame.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSS. Guggenheim began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on Total System Services from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.00. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Total System Services will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, insider Pamela A. Joseph sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $201,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $251,410.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,470 shares of company stock worth $7,828,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 206.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,617,000 after buying an additional 1,536,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 405.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,122,000 after buying an additional 976,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Total System Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,777,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,410,000 after buying an additional 700,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Total System Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,031,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,252,000 after buying an additional 688,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

