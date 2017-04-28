Total SA (TOT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Total SA (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Total SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Total SA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total SA in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Total SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) opened at 51.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Total SA has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business earned $42.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 billion. Total SA had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts predict that Total SA will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Total SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Total SA by 41.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Total SA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total SA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 296,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Total SA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Total SA by 116.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

