Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (NYSE:TPZ) opened at 22.23 on Friday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

WARNING: “Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (TPZ) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/tortoise-power-energy-infrstrct-fd-inc-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-13-tpz-updated.html.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. It seeks to invest primarily in fixed income and dividend-paying equity securities of power and energy infrastructure companies.

