Toro Co (TTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) traded down 1.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,142 shares. Toro has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Toro had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The firm earned $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post $2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, VP Philip A. Burkart sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Hoffman sold 225,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $13,738,603.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,383,889 shares in the company, valued at $84,417,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,413 shares of company stock worth $16,421,500. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Toro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Toro by 12.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Toro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Toro Co (TTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/toro-co-ttc-receives-55-25-consensus-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.