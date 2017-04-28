TopBuild Corp (BLD) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLD. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TopBuild Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised TopBuild Corp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of TopBuild Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) opened at 51.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. TopBuild Corp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 175,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp by 71.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 129,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

