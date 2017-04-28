Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) opened at 36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business earned $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.49 million. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

In other Toll Brothers news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $289,932.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $69,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $898,125.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,822 shares of company stock worth $12,404,734 over the last 90 days. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,099,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,351,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,081,000 after buying an additional 696,728 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 161.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 733,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 452,765 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,539,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 449,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

