Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) opened at 36.51 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business earned $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $289,932.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,822 shares of company stock worth $12,404,734. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,865,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after buying an additional 136,975 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,043,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after buying an additional 142,603 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,539,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 449,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $47,099,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

