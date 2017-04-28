Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,014,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 652% from the previous session’s volume of 400,747 shares.The stock last traded at $33.60 and had previously closed at $29.55.
The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $141 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.
In other news, insider Conan Laughlin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jane England sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $77,679.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at $616,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,007,357 shares of company stock worth $56,804,467. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $396,000.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The stock’s market cap is $1.31 billion.
About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.
Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.