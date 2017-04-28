Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-558 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.94 million.
Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) traded up 13.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 3,014,756 shares of the company were exchanged. Tivity Health Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion.
Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $141 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.94.
In other Tivity Health news, Director Mary Jane England sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $59,863.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,176.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Conan Laughlin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,357 shares of company stock worth $56,804,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.
