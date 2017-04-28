Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Buys 450,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $11,466,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 445,141 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $11,760,625.22.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 146,475 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $3,764,407.50.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 376,225 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $9,631,360.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 653,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $16,911,219.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,486,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,329,704.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,266,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $31,999,368.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 403,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $10,092,096.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 361,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $8,592,750.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) opened at 27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm earned $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 253.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $4,256,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,908,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 347,854 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 107.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,598,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,628,000 after buying an additional 3,422,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,619,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 636,663 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

