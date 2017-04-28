Credit Suisse Group AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Tiffany & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.34.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded down 0.926% during trading on Friday, reaching $91.515. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,019 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.779 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $97.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Suisse Group AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tiffany & Co. (TIF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/tiffany-co-tif-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group-ag-updated.html.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, VP John S. Barresi sold 1,027 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $96,928.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Petterson sold 37,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $3,504,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,127.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. State Street Corp raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,872,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,255,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,284,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,771,000 after buying an additional 874,396 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,674,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,885,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,581,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,420,000 after buying an additional 299,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.