Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 568.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 143,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 122,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter worth about $731,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 299.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 189.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 769,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 2,374,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $186.47 million. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post ($3.16) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of CARBO Ceramics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

