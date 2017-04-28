Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) traded down 1.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 288,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $482.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.28.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business earned $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

About El Pollo LoCo Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc is a restaurant concept that offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken. The Company operates in the limited service restaurant segment. The Company’s activities are conducted through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc (EPL), which develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco.

