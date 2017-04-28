Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $43.81. Thomson Reuters Corp shares last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 2,697,160 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,391,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,106,000 after buying an additional 246,223 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,290,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,416,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 24.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,730,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,178,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

