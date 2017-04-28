Thomas S. Glanville Buys 10,000 Shares of Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND) Stock

Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Thomas S. Glanville bought 10,000 shares of Mitcham Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) opened at 4.64 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $56.04 million. Mitcham Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40. The firm earned $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Mitcham Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 125.68%. Analysts expect that Mitcham Industries, Inc. will post ($1.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitcham Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIND. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitcham Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mitcham Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. increased its position in Mitcham Industries by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 61,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc is a provider of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic and hydrographic industries. The Company operates through two segments. The Equipment Leasing segment is primarily engaged in the leasing of seismic equipment to companies in the oil and gas industry across the world.

