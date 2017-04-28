Tennant Company (TNC) CFO Sells $537,825.00 in Stock

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) CFO Thomas Paulson sold 7,500 shares of Tennant Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $537,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,401.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant Company has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $76.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Tennant Company had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Tennant Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tennant Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant Company during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant Company during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tennant Company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Tennant Company

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

