Thomas E. Vice Sells 91 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas E. Vice sold 91 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $25,548,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,368 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $205.83 and a 52 week high of $253.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.93.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.73. The business earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 8.98%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post $12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after buying an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,057,262,000 after buying an additional 533,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,502,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,294,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.
