Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas E. Vice sold 91 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $25,548,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,368 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $205.83 and a 52 week high of $253.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.73. The business earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 8.98%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post $12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomas E. Vice Sells 91 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/thomas-e-vice-sells-91-shares-of-northrop-grumman-co-noc-stock.html.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after buying an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,057,262,000 after buying an additional 533,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,502,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,294,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.