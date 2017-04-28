The Medicines Company (MDCO) Receives $59.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDCO. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of The Medicines Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of The Medicines Company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of The Medicines Company from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO William Bernard O’connor sold 25,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,193,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Medicines Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Medicines Company by 134.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Medicines Company by 81.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in The Medicines Company by 46.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Medicines Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) traded up 1.52% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 1,049,677 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The firm’s market cap is $3.48 billion. The Medicines Company has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.31. The Medicines Company had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 96.44%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post ($5.26) EPS for the current year.

The Medicines Company Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

