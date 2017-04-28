The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) Receives $15.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in The Chefs Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 269,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in The Chefs Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in The Chefs Warehouse by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 88,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Chefs Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Chefs Warehouse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) traded down 3.53% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,523 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The Chefs Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.31.

The Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The Chefs Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company earned $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs Warehouse will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

