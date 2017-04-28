The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Advisory Board Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 49.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The Advisory Board Company has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.44. The company earned $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan R. Farber sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $271,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $34,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,895.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/the-advisory-board-company-abco-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-37-updated.html.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.