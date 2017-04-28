TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.49% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 635,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 57,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded down 7.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,861 shares. The stock’s market cap is $627.41 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/tg-therapeutics-inc-tgtx-position-boosted-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated.html.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $30.00 price target on TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $28.00 price target on TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $78,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $87,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.