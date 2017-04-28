TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) traded down 1.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 165,904 shares of the stock were exchanged. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland (Association). The Association is a savings and loan association. The Association’s principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.

