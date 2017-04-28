Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Sells $12,111,000.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insider Kevin P. March sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $12,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,663 shares in the company, valued at $36,225,050.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 2.00% on Friday, reaching $79.18. 10,522,003 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $82.92. Texas Instruments also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 20,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 998% compared to the average volume of 1,831 put options.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $717,638,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,668,000 after buying an additional 2,226,828 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,565.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,458,000 after buying an additional 1,781,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $115,375,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,370,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,945,818,000 after buying an additional 1,380,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

