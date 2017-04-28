Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Director Sells $563,850.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 2.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,522,503 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $82.92. Texas Instruments also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 998% compared to the typical volume of 1,831 put options.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business earned $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.52.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

