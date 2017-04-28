Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $83.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) opened at 76.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider C Keith Cargill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $367,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,931.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $184,490.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,237.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

