Tesoro’s (TSO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSO. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tesoro in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $102.00 target price on Tesoro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Simmons lowered their price target on Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) opened at 79.85 on Thursday. Tesoro has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Tesoro had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesoro will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 0.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesoro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Tesoro Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

