Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tesoro Logistics (TLLP) Stock Price

News coverage about Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesoro Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TLLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Tesoro Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesoro Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesoro Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesoro Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) opened at 55.08 on Friday. Tesoro Logistics has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $60.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $319 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesoro Logistics will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Tesoro Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

About Tesoro Logistics

Tesoro Logistics LP is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

