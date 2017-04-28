Tesla (TSLA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 308.63 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $314.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $49.90 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.29 and a 200-day moving average of $236.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. The company earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post ($2.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 95,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $262.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $1,424,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,791 shares of company stock worth $2,975,122 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

