Beaufort Securities Downgrades Tesco PLC (TSCO) to Long Term Buy

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) was downgraded by research analysts at Beaufort Securities to a “long term buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.68) price target on the retailer’s stock. Beaufort Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Tesco PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.13 ($2.49).

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 182.56 on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 143.08 and a 52 week high of GBX 219.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.76. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.89 billion.

In other news, insider Steve Golsby acquired 42,296 shares of Tesco PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £74,440.96 ($95,168.70). Also, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of Tesco PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($47,558.17). Insiders bought a total of 62,520 shares of company stock worth $11,205,464 in the last ninety days.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

