Terreno Realty (TRNO) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) has trended positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Terreno Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 0.77. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $31.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

