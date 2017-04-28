Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) Treasurer Michael Nahass Sells 1,010,196 Shares

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Treasurer Michael Nahass sold 1,010,196 shares of Terra Tech Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $272,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Nahass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Michael Nahass sold 400,000 shares of Terra Tech Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Michael Nahass sold 230,000 shares of Terra Tech Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $59,800.00.

Shares of Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) opened at 0.194 on Friday. Terra Tech Corp has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The stock’s market cap is $111.41 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Terra Tech Corp Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp.

