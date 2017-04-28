Terex (TEX) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Terex (NYSE:TEX) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Terex earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 72 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) traded down 1.83% on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 581,866 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.70 billion. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm earned $974.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America Corp lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other Terex news, Director G Chris Andersen sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $157,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 472 shares of company stock valued at $14,999 and have sold 60,215 shares valued at $1,880,330. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

