Teradata Co. (TDC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,684 shares. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $491 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.29 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $741,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,222.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Stavropoulos sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $101,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,294.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $869,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $35,022,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,934,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 1,147,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,766,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 589,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $14,605,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 105.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 493,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

