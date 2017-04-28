TELUS Co. (TU) Receives $42.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 359,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.89. TELUS has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TELUS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 449,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 773,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 16.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

