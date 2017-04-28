Tegna Inc (TGNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tegna in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tegna in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tegna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tegna from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, SVP William A. Behan sold 24,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $637,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard D. Elias sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $127,836.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $389,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $1,148,472. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tegna by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tegna by 44.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tegna by 50.7% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tegna by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tegna by 134.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) traded down 1.24% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,835 shares. Tegna has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Tegna had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm earned $887.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tegna’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tegna will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tegna’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Tegna Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

