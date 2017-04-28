Tecogen (TGEN) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.44

Press coverage about Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tecogen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) opened at 3.72 on Friday. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company’s market cap is $74.56 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, sells and maintains cogeneration products, including combined heat and power (CHP), air conditioning systems and water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supporting CHP products based on engines fueled by natural gas.

