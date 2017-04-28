TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Headlines about TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 2,858,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Scott sold 32,000 shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,597.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Mellbye sold 10,140 shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $334,822.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,581.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,983. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/technipfmc-plc-ordinary-share-fti-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-19.html.

About TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.