Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTD. Instinet raised TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) opened at 38.33 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm earned $904 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $783,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 27.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,452,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,419,000 after buying an additional 180,224 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 28.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,234,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,504,000 after buying an additional 276,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 286,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

