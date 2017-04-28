TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TCP Capital Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 46,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TCP Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. TCP Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TCP Capital Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of TCP Capital Corp to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet purchased 3,500 shares of TCP Capital Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

