TCF Financial Co. (TCB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCB. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on TCF Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) traded down 2.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,426 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 40.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 900.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,570.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

