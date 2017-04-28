Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm earned $769.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.08 million. Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. FBR & Co lowered Taylor Morrison Home Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,322 shares. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 221,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Taylor Morrison Home Corp

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

