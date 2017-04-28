Taylor Devices, Inc. (TAYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm earned $5.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) opened at 13.67 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Randall L. Clark sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $76,468.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of machinery, equipment and structures. The Company’s Seismic Dampers are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures.

