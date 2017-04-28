Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.67-3.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) traded down 2.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 797,967 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business earned $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 618.56%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.13.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

