Target Co. (TGT) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has $60.11 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) opened at 56.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.63. Target has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $80.68. Target also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,904 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 217% compared to the average daily volume of 600 put options.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Target Co. (TGT) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/target-co-tgt-downgraded-to-buy-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Knauss bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,404.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $217,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.0% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.