Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) fell 9.3% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,502,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 95.57% and a negative return on equity of 220.14%. The firm earned $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen and Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In related news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 1,600,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,923.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 60,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market cap is $29.85 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

