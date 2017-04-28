Gmt Capital Corp Acquires 16,400 Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TVE) Stock

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TSE:TVE) insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 16,400 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,884.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 14,200 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,690.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 11,200 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,064.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 900 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,764.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 5,500 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,825.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 5,100 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,863.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 3,200 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,392.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 16,600 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,346.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 25,700 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,540.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 46,100 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,342.00.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TSE:TVE) opened at 2.70 on Friday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $614.71 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

